|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4388
|
What's frustrating me is stupid pointless offloads.
George Williams is a huge culprit at the minute and seems to give the ball away 2-3 times a game with stupid offloads. FPN and TT tried it in our own 30m and lost the ball! It's unforgivable.
Our attack - though scoring points - is mostly abysmal. There were times tonight were players were getting the ball static. Our props seems to attempt an awful pass rather than take a drive in and our half backs play like two sepereate entities. GW seems intent on doing his little step back into the defence.
|
RIP Leon Walker
Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1042
|
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
The worst run of performances since those dark days
Terrible clueless attack
Terrible defence
Terrible discipline
Terrible team selection
Serious questions need asking
Out of the cup next week
From an outsider I really cant see what options Wane has got. I certainly think he has a raw deal at the moment with availability. I think you will come good and as long as you dont have too big a mountain to climb in the 8s you are more than capable of winning it again
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:03 am
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
|
We've got the benefit of a relatively long 9-day layoff now before the cup game, hopefully Wane will use that time to get the players better rested rather than flog them in training. Lots of goal kicking practice for the likely lads, and work on organisation of defence/teamwork rather than just big hits.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:25 am
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5368
|
Geoff wrote:
We've got the benefit of a relatively long 9-day layoff now before the cup game, hopefully Wane will use that time to get the players better rested rather than flog them in training. Lots of goal kicking practice for the likely lads, and work on organisation of defence/teamwork rather than just big hits.
He said straight after the game the players will be back in tomorrow (today)...
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:18 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3405
|
He said they were in for a tough week. That's the last thing they need. Yesterday, just like the Hull game, they looked out of gas from the start. Is it possible that Wane is getting something wrong here?
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 71
|
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
The worst run of performances since those dark days
Terrible clueless attack
Terrible defence
Terrible discipline
Terrible team selection
Serious questions need asking
Out of the cup next week
terrible fans
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2102
|
Moan moan moan bleeding moan. Poor Wigan fancy you having to have Injuries, just pure bad luck on your part that no other club has any!
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:11 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
13925Location:
Chester
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
He said they were in for a tough week. That's the last thing they need. Yesterday, just like the Hull game, they looked out of gas from the start. Is it possible that Wane is getting something wrong here?
He has a habit of doing this after a loss. In the past players have said on social media and in the press if they have had a column they get "flogged" in training. It's stupid and just punishment not a sensible approach to rectifying the reasons why the team got beat. Geoff mentioned getting the likely players who will kick goals to practice this week. That would be a sensible thing to do instead but it did make me smile as I doubt it will happen at all. We have had an issue with goal kicking for several seasons since Richards left and Wane's only solution to it is to run a goal kicking competition at the start of the season and pick the winner even if they aren't that good anyway.
Wane does not know how to get the best out of a weakened team. We have got into winning positions despite injuries and tossed them away usually because we keep making the same mistakes or make the same poor decisions. If Lockers goes off we are rudderless and that on field leadership issue is another like the goal kicking Wane seems oblivious to.
|
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12313
|
DaveO wrote:
He has a habit of doing this after a loss. In the past players have said on social media and in the press if they have had a column they get "flogged" in training. It's stupid and just punishment not a sensible approach to rectifying the reasons why the team got beat. Geoff mentioned getting the likely players who will kick goals to practice this week. That would be a sensible thing to do instead but it did make me smile as I doubt it will happen at all. We have had an issue with goal kicking for several seasons since Richards left and Wane's only solution to it is to run a goal kicking competition at the start of the season and pick the winner even if they aren't that good anyway.
Wane does not know how to get the best out of a weakened team. We have got into winning positions despite injuries and tossed them away usually because we keep making the same mistakes or make the same poor decisions. If Lockers goes off we are rudderless and that on field leadership issue is another like the goal kicking Wane seems oblivious to.
I've been heavily critical of Wane in the past, and agree with what you say with regards to flogging them in training (hopefully that's more a case of telling fans what they want to hear than the reality), and a lack of direction, but it's beyond me how anyone can claim he doesn't know how to get the best out of a weakened team after what he did last year. We won the Grand Final with S.Tomkins, Manfredi, McIlorum, J.Tomkins, Clubb and Mossop all sat in the stands and Lockers reduced to a bench cameo. I think the injuries have just demoralised them too much now though, players and coaches alike.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:25 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
13925Location:
Chester
|
Grimmy wrote:
I've been heavily critical of Wane in the past, and agree with what you say with regards to flogging them in training (hopefully that's more a case of telling fans what they want to hear than the reality), and a lack of direction, but it's beyond me how anyone can claim he doesn't know how to get the best out of a weakened team after what he did last year. We won the Grand Final with S.Tomkins, Manfredi, McIlorum, J.Tomkins, Clubb and Mossop all sat in the stands and Lockers reduced to a bench cameo. I think the injuries have just demoralised them too much now though, players and coaches alike.
I can say it based on the evidence of the teams recent form. The 2016 GF team was Sarginson; Charnley, Gelling, Gildart, Tierney; Williams, Smith; Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, Bateman, Farrell, Isa. Replacements: Tautai, Sutton, Crosby, O'Loughlin.
Hardly a weak team and one capable of playing Wane's style of RL. The current team is not. Too many kids in it most weeks but he still plays the same way and does daft things like sub by the clock as he did v Wakefield taking off a first choice front row and putting on one that could not cope. He was behaving as if he had Clubb and Flower on the bench to come on.
|
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, DaveO, gunners guns13, Iggy79, Itchy Arsenal, JonnoTheGreat, ksm1701, MollySylphrena, moto748, NSW, P-J, shadrack, Sweaty Betty's, Trojan Horse, tugglesf78, vastman, warrior1872, Wigan RLFC, Wigg'n and 240 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|