jinkin jimmy wrote: He said they were in for a tough week. That's the last thing they need. Yesterday, just like the Hull game, they looked out of gas from the start. Is it possible that Wane is getting something wrong here?

He has a habit of doing this after a loss. In the past players have said on social media and in the press if they have had a column they get "flogged" in training. It's stupid and just punishment not a sensible approach to rectifying the reasons why the team got beat. Geoff mentioned getting the likely players who will kick goals to practice this week. That would be a sensible thing to do instead but it did make me smile as I doubt it will happen at all. We have had an issue with goal kicking for several seasons since Richards left and Wane's only solution to it is to run a goal kicking competition at the start of the season and pick the winner even if they aren't that good anyway.Wane does not know how to get the best out of a weakened team. We have got into winning positions despite injuries and tossed them away usually because we keep making the same mistakes or make the same poor decisions. If Lockers goes off we are rudderless and that on field leadership issue is another like the goal kicking Wane seems oblivious to.