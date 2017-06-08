WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

 
Post a reply

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:36 pm
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4388
What's frustrating me is stupid pointless offloads.

George Williams is a huge culprit at the minute and seems to give the ball away 2-3 times a game with stupid offloads. FPN and TT tried it in our own 30m and lost the ball! It's unforgivable.

Our attack - though scoring points - is mostly abysmal. There were times tonight were players were getting the ball static. Our props seems to attempt an awful pass rather than take a drive in and our half backs play like two sepereate entities. GW seems intent on doing his little step back into the defence.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:14 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1042
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
The worst run of performances since those dark days

Terrible clueless attack

Terrible defence

Terrible discipline

Terrible team selection

Serious questions need asking

Out of the cup next week


From an outsider I really cant see what options Wane has got. I certainly think he has a raw deal at the moment with availability. I think you will come good and as long as you dont have too big a mountain to climb in the 8s you are more than capable of winning it again

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:03 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
We've got the benefit of a relatively long 9-day layoff now before the cup game, hopefully Wane will use that time to get the players better rested rather than flog them in training. Lots of goal kicking practice for the likely lads, and work on organisation of defence/teamwork rather than just big hits.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:25 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5367
Geoff wrote:
We've got the benefit of a relatively long 9-day layoff now before the cup game, hopefully Wane will use that time to get the players better rested rather than flog them in training. Lots of goal kicking practice for the likely lads, and work on organisation of defence/teamwork rather than just big hits.


He said straight after the game the players will be back in tomorrow (today)...

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:18 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3405
He said they were in for a tough week. That's the last thing they need. Yesterday, just like the Hull game, they looked out of gas from the start. Is it possible that Wane is getting something wrong here?

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:30 am
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 71
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
The worst run of performances since those dark days

Terrible clueless attack

Terrible defence

Terrible discipline

Terrible team selection

Serious questions need asking

Out of the cup next week


terrible fans

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:58 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2102
Moan moan moan bleeding moan. Poor Wigan fancy you having to have Injuries, just pure bad luck on your part that no other club has any!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adi, Bad Leg Strikes, dboy, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Iamlegend, Last Son of Wigan, leedscat, newgroundb4wakey, robinrovers10, Stockwell & Smales, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Whiffy Kipper, the wrestler, tigersteve, TonyM19 and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,6221,81776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM