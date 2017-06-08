What's frustrating me is stupid pointless offloads.



George Williams is a huge culprit at the minute and seems to give the ball away 2-3 times a game with stupid offloads. FPN and TT tried it in our own 30m and lost the ball! It's unforgivable.



Our attack - though scoring points - is mostly abysmal. There were times tonight were players were getting the ball static. Our props seems to attempt an awful pass rather than take a drive in and our half backs play like two sepereate entities. GW seems intent on doing his little step back into the defence.