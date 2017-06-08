|
The worst run of performances since those dark days
Terrible clueless attack
Terrible defence
Terrible discipline
Terrible team selection
Serious questions need asking
Out of the cup next week
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:48 pm
Your attack hasn't been bad in the last 2 Games! You've scored ample points.
Also is it fair to question the team selection when you have 1 or 2 injuries ? That said I can relate to the Millward effect.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:59 pm
Our attack was okay in the second half,probably better than okay,it's the defence that's killing us.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:01 pm
Why we stick with burgess centre and tierney fullback I'll never know
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:07 pm
What do you suggest?were having to play players out of position because of injury not by choice.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:10 pm
CobraCraig wrote:
What do you suggest?were having to play players out of position because of injury not by choice.
I don't care who plays where we are getting worse every week. The comparison with Millward occurred to me too.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:11 pm
I don't care who plays where we are getting worse every week. The comparison with Millward occurred to me too.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:44 pm
Nothing will ever be as bad as losing 75-0 v Saints
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:50 pm
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
K. Sinfield, GF 2011
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:40 pm
It might help if you acquired the services of a top goal kicker. Ironic considering you usually have the best kickers available.
Best for me was botica, richards was also pretty good.
