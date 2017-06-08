WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:45 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2619
Location: Serpo
The worst run of performances since those dark days

Terrible clueless attack

Terrible defence

Terrible discipline

Terrible team selection

Serious questions need asking

Out of the cup next week

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:48 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3273
Your attack hasn't been bad in the last 2 Games! You've scored ample points.

Also is it fair to question the team selection when you have 1 or 2 injuries ? That said I can relate to the Millward effect.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:59 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
Our attack was okay in the second half,probably better than okay,it's the defence that's killing us.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:01 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2659
Location: wigan...where else!!
Why we stick with burgess centre and tierney fullback I'll never know
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:07 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
What do you suggest?were having to play players out of position because of injury not by choice.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:10 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3404
CobraCraig wrote:
What do you suggest?were having to play players out of position because of injury not by choice.

I don't care who plays where we are getting worse every week. The comparison with Millward occurred to me too.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:11 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3404
CobraCraig wrote:
What do you suggest?were having to play players out of position because of injury not by choice.

I don't care who plays where we are getting worse every week. The comparison with Millward occurred to me too.

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:44 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1685
Nothing will ever be as bad as losing 75-0 v Saints :READING:

Re: Reminds me of Wigan under Millward

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:50 pm
chunkyhugo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 499
Location: East Leeds
No, Wigan 2017 are not that good. It's taken Superleague a long time to break the monopoly of the same 4 clubs. It will only be a good thing if the new order can capitalise on their success and are not still attracting paultry support a few years down the road. We'll see...
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

