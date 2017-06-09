WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much longer

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk How much longer

 
Post a reply

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:12 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1358
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Yes it's Wane's fault Clubb needed a kidney removed! It's his fault Leuluai broke his jaw, it's his fault Flower snapped an Achilles' tendon during a game, it's his fault Bateman needed shoulder surgery following an injury during a game, it was his fault Manfredi damaged his knee in a twist during a tackle last year, it's his fault McIlorum broke his ankle during a game....

Get a grip, the above cannot be put down to training techniques and it's a collision sport in which players get hurt. We play the game tough and I wouldn't want it any other way. We are champions and world champions because of Wane, not in spite of him.

The last few weeks we've been poor but the young lads need a rest and will get one soon. Judge the team and Wane at the end of the season. I'd say the top 4 might be gone but we could still win the challenge cup and in the circumstances that wouldn't be the end of the world.


I'd say the 4 is deffo gone but when you get your best players back you'll have a helluva say in who eventually wins it.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:51 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25870
Location: Poodle Power!
Grimmy wrote:
Nothing to do with recruitment. If we had the below team available I'm comfortable we would have won one or both trophies.

FB 22 Escare
RW 2 Manfredi/35 Marshall
RC 3 Gelling
LC 4 Gildart
LW 5 Burgess
SO 6 Williams
SH 1 S.Tomkins
P 19 Sutton
H 7 Leuluai
P 10 Flower
SR 14 Bateman
SR 12 Farrell
LF 13 O'Loughlin

S 9 McIlorum/16 Powell
S 11 J.Tomkins/20 Isa
S 15 Clubb
S 17 Tautai


:shock: Not a chance - seriously
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:21 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5370
Grimmy you need to face facts, Wakey would've won everything had Miller not gotten injured.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:23 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5370
Alternative reply:

vastman wrote:
:shock: Not a chance - seriously


Wtf does a Wakey fan know about winning trophies? Seriously.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, Itchy Arsenal, JonnoTheGreat, ksm1701, Leeds Thirteen, Levrier, MollySylphrena, moto748, MOUSE13, NSW, P-J, Robbo, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, shadrack, the wrestler, tugglesf78, warrior1872, Wigg'n and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,7261,83476,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
24
- 18SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM