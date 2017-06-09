I was a big advocate of TL coming back as he ran the show last year for the Warriors and allowed his half partner to play the free role.



This year however it seems Williams is having to do it all and occasionally trying too hard.



TL needs to up his game in my opinion and start standing up more in matches.



A constant frustration for me is the lack of discipline. I appreciate some teams win penalties by quick play the balls etc but we have 3 players in particular who seem to give away penalties, often late in the count when we are not pressured into giving them away.



Tautai, who has had a worrying dip in for since he signed his contract, Tomkins, who I think was lucky last night as he seemed to chuck a sly uppercut that connected in a tackle, and in particular Isa just don't seem to be able to help themselves at times.



Farrell as good as he is also has a tendency to chuck in a daft one now and again so potentially in a pack of 7 we have 4 lads more than capable of giving away a daft one.



In relation to Wane, he has earned the right to be judged at the end of the year. We have showed we can perform at the very highest level earlier in the year, he deserves the chance at getting us back up there when we get bodies back on the field.



The kicking issue is a massive balls up, we have had numerous offseasons since Pat left and still not managed to plan our squad to include a recognised place kicker. The finger of blame for that does lay at Wanes door.