NickyKiss wrote:
A game to save his job? Give over!!
We're in a rut and he needs to turn things round but his win in the GF last year coupled with the WCC win has bought him the breathing space to do just that (and he will). The last couple of weeks haven't been good enough but I'd like to see any coach over the past season and a half come out with the success Wane has in the circumstances he's had to deal with.
Winning the premier league at 5000-1 and then taking Leicester to the Champions League Quarter Finals didn't save Claudio Ranieri. Owners need to be ruthless when a losing streak becomes a losing habit. It has now become a habit, and if it isn't arrested very soon, we'll have the 4 home games after the split, but they'll be in a middle 8's competition.
Injuries or not, the squad put out last night shouldn't have had 50 stuck on them, just as the squad put out against Wakey shouldn't have had 40+ scored against them. Tackling is a basic drill in RL, yet is something the players seem incapable of - my school teacher used to yell at us "He cant run if he's got no legs"
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:35 am
Just Wane/Wigan at the end of the season, not now in June.
When we have the likes of Tomkins, Gelling, Lockers, Faz, Bateman back we'll look at a different team.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:55 am
It's a good job it was an equally injury ravished Leigh side faced last night as well.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:56 am
hatty wrote:
We need a top class centre,prop, goal kicker
Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:26 am
Signing someone for the goal kicking won't happen, we just need to stick with Williams although he doesn't seem up for the challenge.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:06 am
Geoff wrote:
Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.
Gelling and Clubb are forever injured though.
Shouldn't have got rid of Crosby and Tommy has done absolutely nothing since his return in we are being honest with ourselves.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:24 am
seems like they arent playing for him anymore, dont seem up for games.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:32 am
wiggywigwig wrote:
How much long do we have to put up with the sh!te that's getting witnessed week in week out ?
We let Smith go at the end of the season without bringing in a recognised kicker, off season recruitment consisted of Leuluai budgie and 2 french lads who weren't even considered good enough for Catalans. Our forwards are the least mobile forwards in Super League blowing out of their @rses after 10mins . Do the hopes and aspirations lay with the television personality Sam Tomkins ?
agree very unfit
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:48 am
I was a big advocate of TL coming back as he ran the show last year for the Warriors and allowed his half partner to play the free role.
This year however it seems Williams is having to do it all and occasionally trying too hard.
TL needs to up his game in my opinion and start standing up more in matches.
A constant frustration for me is the lack of discipline. I appreciate some teams win penalties by quick play the balls etc but we have 3 players in particular who seem to give away penalties, often late in the count when we are not pressured into giving them away.
Tautai, who has had a worrying dip in for since he signed his contract, Tomkins, who I think was lucky last night as he seemed to chuck a sly uppercut that connected in a tackle, and in particular Isa just don't seem to be able to help themselves at times.
Farrell as good as he is also has a tendency to chuck in a daft one now and again so potentially in a pack of 7 we have 4 lads more than capable of giving away a daft one.
In relation to Wane, he has earned the right to be judged at the end of the year. We have showed we can perform at the very highest level earlier in the year, he deserves the chance at getting us back up there when we get bodies back on the field.
The kicking issue is a massive balls up, we have had numerous offseasons since Pat left and still not managed to plan our squad to include a recognised place kicker. The finger of blame for that does lay at Wanes door.
