WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much longer

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk How much longer

 
Post a reply

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:28 am
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 153
NickyKiss wrote:
A game to save his job? Give over!!

We're in a rut and he needs to turn things round but his win in the GF last year coupled with the WCC win has bought him the breathing space to do just that (and he will). The last couple of weeks haven't been good enough but I'd like to see any coach over the past season and a half come out with the success Wane has in the circumstances he's had to deal with.


Winning the premier league at 5000-1 and then taking Leicester to the Champions League Quarter Finals didn't save Claudio Ranieri. Owners need to be ruthless when a losing streak becomes a losing habit. It has now become a habit, and if it isn't arrested very soon, we'll have the 4 home games after the split, but they'll be in a middle 8's competition.

Injuries or not, the squad put out last night shouldn't have had 50 stuck on them, just as the squad put out against Wakey shouldn't have had 40+ scored against them. Tackling is a basic drill in RL, yet is something the players seem incapable of - my school teacher used to yell at us "He cant run if he's got no legs"

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:35 am
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3077
Just Wane/Wigan at the end of the season, not now in June.

When we have the likes of Tomkins, Gelling, Lockers, Faz, Bateman back we'll look at a different team.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:55 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1595
Location: In't Tap Room
It's a good job it was an equally injury ravished Leigh side faced last night as well.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:56 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
hatty wrote:
We need a top class centre,prop, goal kicker


Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:26 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 275
Signing someone for the goal kicking won't happen, we just need to stick with Williams although he doesn't seem up for the challenge.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:06 am
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 126
Geoff wrote:
Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.

Gelling and Clubb are forever injured though.

Shouldn't have got rid of Crosby and Tommy has done absolutely nothing since his return in we are being honest with ourselves.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:24 am
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2422
Location: Atherton
seems like they arent playing for him anymore, dont seem up for games.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:32 am
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 71
wiggywigwig wrote:
How much long do we have to put up with the sh!te that's getting witnessed week in week out ?
We let Smith go at the end of the season without bringing in a recognised kicker, off season recruitment consisted of Leuluai budgie and 2 french lads who weren't even considered good enough for Catalans. Our forwards are the least mobile forwards in Super League blowing out of their @rses after 10mins . Do the hopes and aspirations lay with the television personality Sam Tomkins ?



agree very unfit

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:48 am
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16498
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I was a big advocate of TL coming back as he ran the show last year for the Warriors and allowed his half partner to play the free role.

This year however it seems Williams is having to do it all and occasionally trying too hard.

TL needs to up his game in my opinion and start standing up more in matches.

A constant frustration for me is the lack of discipline. I appreciate some teams win penalties by quick play the balls etc but we have 3 players in particular who seem to give away penalties, often late in the count when we are not pressured into giving them away.

Tautai, who has had a worrying dip in for since he signed his contract, Tomkins, who I think was lucky last night as he seemed to chuck a sly uppercut that connected in a tackle, and in particular Isa just don't seem to be able to help themselves at times.

Farrell as good as he is also has a tendency to chuck in a daft one now and again so potentially in a pack of 7 we have 4 lads more than capable of giving away a daft one.

In relation to Wane, he has earned the right to be judged at the end of the year. We have showed we can perform at the very highest level earlier in the year, he deserves the chance at getting us back up there when we get bodies back on the field.

The kicking issue is a massive balls up, we have had numerous offseasons since Pat left and still not managed to plan our squad to include a recognised place kicker. The finger of blame for that does lay at Wanes door.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adi, apollosghost, barham red, Chris_H, dboy, EVO105, exiled Warrior, Fozzysalforddevil, Frankiefartown, Fujiman, goodways sore chops, Iamlegend, jonh, Levrier, LyndsayGill, Mr Partridge, Neil HFC, Pieman, the wrestler, Tricky2309, vince_karalius, warrior1872, wiganrugbyblog and 310 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,5781,94276,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
18
- 14NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM