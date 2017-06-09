|
NickyKiss wrote:
A game to save his job? Give over!!
We're in a rut and he needs to turn things round but his win in the GF last year coupled with the WCC win has bought him the breathing space to do just that (and he will). The last couple of weeks haven't been good enough but I'd like to see any coach over the past season and a half come out with the success Wane has in the circumstances he's had to deal with.
Winning the premier league at 5000-1 and then taking Leicester to the Champions League Quarter Finals didn't save Claudio Ranieri. Owners need to be ruthless when a losing streak becomes a losing habit. It has now become a habit, and if it isn't arrested very soon, we'll have the 4 home games after the split, but they'll be in a middle 8's competition.
Injuries or not, the squad put out last night shouldn't have had 50 stuck on them, just as the squad put out against Wakey shouldn't have had 40+ scored against them. Tackling is a basic drill in RL, yet is something the players seem incapable of - my school teacher used to yell at us "He cant run if he's got no legs"
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:35 am
Just Wane/Wigan at the end of the season, not now in June.
When we have the likes of Tomkins, Gelling, Lockers, Faz, Bateman back we'll look at a different team.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:55 am
It's a good job it was an equally injury ravished Leigh side faced last night as well.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:56 am
hatty wrote:
We need a top class centre,prop, goal kicker
Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:26 am
Signing someone for the goal kicking won't happen, we just need to stick with Williams although he doesn't seem up for the challenge.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:06 am
Geoff wrote:
Gelling, Clubb, Flower... I agree about the goal kicking though, but still should be getting the existing kickers some high quality kick coaching and a ton of practice, rather than looking to sign someone just for their kicking.
Gelling and Clubb are forever injured though.
Shouldn't have got rid of Crosby and Tommy has done absolutely nothing since his return in we are being honest with ourselves.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:24 am
seems like they arent playing for him anymore, dont seem up for games.
