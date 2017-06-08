muttywhitedog wrote: WCC or not, I think Wane has one game to save his job. The chances of top 4 are just about over, so its CC or a season of failure. Sure, the squad has been decimated by injuries, but he oversees the training, both pre-season and between games, and something is not right when we have so many players out for so long.

A game to save his job? Give over!!We're in a rut and he needs to turn things round but his win in the GF last year coupled with the WCC win has bought him the breathing space to do just that (and he will). The last couple of weeks haven't been good enough but I'd like to see any coach over the past season and a half come out with the success Wane has in the circumstances he's had to deal with.Keep the faith! We've surely learnt our lesson in 2016 that we can turn things round in dire circumstances. If this season just fades away then the only thing to blame for that is a horrendous and unprecedented injury list. Players having their backs broke in illegal tackles, their jaws breaking, them suffering with illness or their broken ankles/feet taking longer to heal then expected isn't anything to do with training methods!Suck it up and like the team will (if the bad trot with injuries ever ends) come back stronger next year.