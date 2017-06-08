Goal kicking is a really big issue, yes Escare could kick but he wasn't great, but not having a backup/recognised kicker is costing us around 12 points a game, might not have changed the results but will be crucial in tight games.



I am not pressing the panic button yet. Next week is huge VS Warrington lose potentially season is over, win, progress in the cup and get some much needed confidence back, if we put that type of performance in with potentially 6 players returning then I would be worried. But with regards to the injuries am sure most if not all have occurred in games so how can you prevent that.



We do need a goal kicker but who realistically? Centre, instead of who Gelling/Gildart? Props we do have the personnel and quality but for some reason they cant just run straight and hard, someone must have told them that they can pass and offload when they cant!