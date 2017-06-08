WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much longer

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:41 pm
wiggywigwig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Apr 25, 2008 11:48 am
Posts: 138
Location: Out of my mind
How much long do we have to put up with the sh!te that's getting witnessed week in week out ?
We let Smith go at the end of the season without bringing in a recognised kicker, off season recruitment consisted of Leuluai budgie and 2 french lads who weren't even considered good enough for Catalans. Our forwards are the least mobile forwards in Super League blowing out of their @rses after 10mins . Do the hopes and aspirations lay with the television personality Sam Tomkins ?

Re: How much longer

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2659
Location: wigan...where else!!
We need a top class centre,prop, goal kicker
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:51 am
muttywhitedog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 152
WCC or not, I think Wane has one game to save his job. The chances of top 4 are just about over, so its CC or a season of failure. Sure, the squad has been decimated by injuries, but he oversees the training, both pre-season and between games, and something is not right when we have so many players out for so long.

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:29 am
Chris_H
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 62
Location: Wigan
Goal kicking is a really big issue, yes Escare could kick but he wasn't great, but not having a backup/recognised kicker is costing us around 12 points a game, might not have changed the results but will be crucial in tight games.

I am not pressing the panic button yet. Next week is huge VS Warrington lose potentially season is over, win, progress in the cup and get some much needed confidence back, if we put that type of performance in with potentially 6 players returning then I would be worried. But with regards to the injuries am sure most if not all have occurred in games so how can you prevent that.

We do need a goal kicker but who realistically? Centre, instead of who Gelling/Gildart? Props we do have the personnel and quality but for some reason they cant just run straight and hard, someone must have told them that they can pass and offload when they cant!

Re: How much longer

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:46 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12311
Nothing to do with recruitment. If we had the below team available I'm comfortable we would have won one or both trophies.

FB 22 Escare
RW 2 Manfredi/35 Marshall
RC 3 Gelling
LC 4 Gildart
LW 5 Burgess
SO 6 Williams
SH 1 S.Tomkins
P 19 Sutton
H 7 Leuluai
P 10 Flower
SR 14 Bateman
SR 12 Farrell
LF 13 O'Loughlin

S 9 McIlorum/16 Powell
S 11 J.Tomkins/20 Isa
S 15 Clubb
S 17 Tautai
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, chapylad, Chris_H, DAVE@CAS1990, exiled Warrior, Geoff, Grimmy, Iamlegend, IanTigerman, Iggy79, jazzman, Kernel, King Johns II, muttywhitedog, NickyKiss, Pieman, rodney_trotter, shadrack, upsetzombie, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 340 guests

