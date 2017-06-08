How much long do we have to put up with the sh!te that's getting witnessed week in week out ?

We let Smith go at the end of the season without bringing in a recognised kicker, off season recruitment consisted of Leuluai budgie and 2 french lads who weren't even considered good enough for Catalans. Our forwards are the least mobile forwards in Super League blowing out of their @rses after 10mins . Do the hopes and aspirations lay with the television personality Sam Tomkins ?