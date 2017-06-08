WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How much longer

Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:41 pm
How much long do we have to put up with the sh!te that's getting witnessed week in week out ?
We let Smith go at the end of the season without bringing in a recognised kicker, off season recruitment consisted of Leuluai budgie and 2 french lads who weren't even considered good enough for Catalans. Our forwards are the least mobile forwards in Super League blowing out of their @rses after 10mins . Do the hopes and aspirations lay with the television personality Sam Tomkins ?

Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
We need a top class centre,prop, goal kicker
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Users browsing this forum: anijay, AntonyGiant, apollosghost, Bad Leg Strikes, billiethunder, Bombed Out, Brendinio, Brick with eyes, Bullsmad, Cbr1000rr, CobraCraig, critch67, Darwen Warrior, dickyflourbag, Dug Out, Froggy, gary numan, ging, goodways sore chops, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Kerley, Jake the Peg, jus@casvegas, Leeds Thirteen, Levrier, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, Mash Butty, MattyB, morrisseyisawire, MOUSE13, Nnibly_Warrior, oooh Gravy!, P-J, PurpleCheeseWarrior, runningman29, Saint Simon, secondstanza, Smith's Brolly, Ste100Centurions, tedglen, The Whiffy Kipper, the wrestler, Top Saint, Towns88, tugglesf78, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wiggywigwig, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 674 guests

