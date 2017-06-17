The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Nowt like a good relegation to clear the crap from a club, it did wonders for Wigan back in the eighties

Well for us (Bulls) It has gotten worse so not always. Personally think Wire will be fine. Also think if Hiku comes in as well you should have him and Pomeroy in centres and I think its time for Atkins to move to the back row. Love watching him take the ball in so hard and direct, albeit its the stretch of his abilities!