WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Destination middle eights? More like The championship

 
Post a reply

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:57 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5203
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
As a Leeds fan who went though this last year I'd say don't have a complacent attitude to the Middle 8's thinking it will automatically be straightforward. It did end up being so for us last year but for all our faults last year the professional and serious approach we took towards it was spot on. You don't know how the fixtures will pan out and you could be away to a SL team first up and if you lose it just adds pressure and make things trickier. Also you could do with finding some form before it as regardless of who you play, SL or Championship teams, serious lack of form will make any match much tougher.


Segeyaro saved our season, without him we were staring down the barrel.

FWIW i don't think Wire will have any troubles at all if it is middle 8s.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:59 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Also playing Toulouse London and Fev.

We will pick up plenty of points and most likely finish first or second in the Kiddle 8s


I wonder if that is what Hull KR and Salford said last season.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:33 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5202
Wires71 wrote:
I wonder if that is what Hull KR and Salford said last season.


True, and Hull KR will undoubtedly be a threat, but I still reckon the 4 SL sides, whoever they end up being, all surviving. I think the MPG will be Leigh v HKR, with Leigh winning it.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:27 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5951
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Also playing Toulouse London and Fev.

We will pick up plenty of points and most likely finish first or second in the Kiddle 8s


Wouldn't disagree, same as we (Leeds) were last year. And while some reckon Segeyaro saved us I think wed have been ok anyway.

As for it costing you your top flight status, earlier this season I read a few of your fans claiming you were the only club to have remained in the top flight. Given that our only absence was last year's middles, I assume the same rules will apply to you :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:40 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 700
Location: Warrington
Not your only absence from top flight Rugby League in your entire history though is it?
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:11 pm
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2902
Location: Lymm
Have Saints always been in the top League as well or when were they relegated?

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:17 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14068
Location: NFL playoffs
1902/03 season. Leeds were in Division 2 and promoted, and Saints were in Division 1 and relegated. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1902%E2%8 ... ion_season

Saints came back up in 1903/04. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1903%E2%8 ... ion_season
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:33 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 57
I care about the top flight record too, but at the end of the day, I suppose it's a pretty trivial stat that only Wire fans seems to pay any attention to anyway.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:49 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8712
wire-flyer wrote:
I care about the top flight record too, but at the end of the day, I suppose it's a pretty trivial stat that only Wire fans seems to pay any attention to anyway.


That's very true. The fact that we have been gash for many of those "top flight rugby" years seems to go under the radar. Given the choice I'd rather we had Wigan's pedigree, even with the relegation.

Maybe if we do drop a division it will be a kick up the backside. In the end what will be will be.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, chinawire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, grifter, Irish Wire, lister, Man Mountain, marathonman, marshman777, Mr Snoodle, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, Stitch, wire-flyer and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,0301,77276,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
36
- 20GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
24
- 16ST. HELENS
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
58
- 0FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM