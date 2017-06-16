PrinterThe wrote:

As a Leeds fan who went though this last year I'd say don't have a complacent attitude to the Middle 8's thinking it will automatically be straightforward. It did end up being so for us last year but for all our faults last year the professional and serious approach we took towards it was spot on. You don't know how the fixtures will pan out and you could be away to a SL team first up and if you lose it just adds pressure and make things trickier. Also you could do with finding some form before it as regardless of who you play, SL or Championship teams, serious lack of form will make any match much tougher.