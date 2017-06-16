WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Destination middle eights? More like The championship

 
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:57 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
PrinterThe wrote:
As a Leeds fan who went though this last year I'd say don't have a complacent attitude to the Middle 8's thinking it will automatically be straightforward. It did end up being so for us last year but for all our faults last year the professional and serious approach we took towards it was spot on. You don't know how the fixtures will pan out and you could be away to a SL team first up and if you lose it just adds pressure and make things trickier. Also you could do with finding some form before it as regardless of who you play, SL or Championship teams, serious lack of form will make any match much tougher.


Segeyaro saved our season, without him we were staring down the barrel.

FWIW i don't think Wire will have any troubles at all if it is middle 8s.
Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:59 am
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Also playing Toulouse London and Fev.

We will pick up plenty of points and most likely finish first or second in the Kiddle 8s


I wonder if that is what Hull KR and Salford said last season.
