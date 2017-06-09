WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:36 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 704
Mikeywire, we should all share your view because the longer SM lets this saga drag on the closer to the reality of Championship rugby we get. There is without doubt a breakdown between players and coaching staff. The players are not playing as was witnessed at Huddersfield again this week we will witness it again.

Several prominent ex-players have said to me and others that the dressing room has gone (their opinion) TS/RA are no longer respected by the players, one of them went as far as saying the fitness regime is nothing like as good as in previous years.

I guess we all have to hope that SM is out there searching for the replacement as we wallow in pity, after all TS will swan off to Catalans.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:21 am
ninearches
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3106
Location: newton-le-willows
Since the WCS win our season has been shambolic & the lack of statements from the club about the poor performances on the field has disrespected the fans & sky tv who have shown so many of our games this season.In any other business we would take our custom elsewhere but the club are relying on fan loyalty. Drastic changes will be needed for me to renew my season ticket.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:39 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8703
MikeyWire wrote:
There seems to be a we'll be OK attitude running through the Club starting with Smith and the players


They think they are one of the best sides in RL according to Cooper. No one can live with us.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:52 am
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1826
Location: Just turning your corner now
They're going well in training
Image

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:35 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3646
Location: Its in the name
the fact we are even having this conversation is a disgrace considering the resources we have open to us, as a club...a disgrace.

the players and coaching staff should be ashamed.
top flight since 1895

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:24 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1405
Location: Warrington
Who'd have thought it at start of the season?Bookies had us down one of the favs for all trophy's.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:37 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 369
As a Leeds fan who went though this last year I'd say don't have a complacent attitude to the Middle 8's thinking it will automatically be straightforward. It did end up being so for us last year but for all our faults last year the professional and serious approach we took towards it was spot on. You don't know how the fixtures will pan out and you could be away to a SL team first up and if you lose it just adds pressure and make things trickier. Also you could do with finding some form before it as regardless of who you play, SL or Championship teams, serious lack of form will make any match much tougher.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:53 pm
chunkyhugo
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 500
Location: East Leeds
No way will you be relegated. As poor as team spirit and motivation is right now, it is still a squad packed with talent. Like the Rhinos last year, as soon as reality bites them on the bum they'll raise their game. Think Hull KR will replace a current SL club though.
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:18 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8067
chunkyhugo wrote:
No way will you be relegated. As poor as team spirit and motivation is right now, it is still a squad packed with talent. Like the Rhinos last year, as soon as reality bites them on the bum they'll raise their game. Think Hull KR will replace a current SL club though.

Yes this is what worries me.
A win against Pies will get the confidence back up....however an immediate signing before the round 23 says everything....the club finally admit failure....there can be no other outcome than to sack Agar and Tony Smith himself if he doesn't like it imo.
once a wire always a wire
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, foggy, getdownmonkeyman, jj86, Johnkendal, karetaker, kev123, Man Mountain, matthew, mcfc/wire, Medwaywhite365, morrisseyisawire, Old Man John, POSTL, rubber duckie, ScottyWire, the flying biscuit, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, Wolf Hall, WolfiesUndies and 304 guests

