Mikeywire, we should all share your view because the longer SM lets this saga drag on the closer to the reality of Championship rugby we get. There is without doubt a breakdown between players and coaching staff. The players are not playing as was witnessed at Huddersfield again this week we will witness it again.
Several prominent ex-players have said to me and others that the dressing room has gone (their opinion) TS/RA are no longer respected by the players, one of them went as far as saying the fitness regime is nothing like as good as in previous years.
I guess we all have to hope that SM is out there searching for the replacement as we wallow in pity, after all TS will swan off to Catalans.
