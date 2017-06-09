WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:36 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 696
Mikeywire, we should all share your view because the longer SM lets this saga drag on the closer to the reality of Championship rugby we get. There is without doubt a breakdown between players and coaching staff. The players are not playing as was witnessed at Huddersfield again this week we will witness it again.

Several prominent ex-players have said to me and others that the dressing room has gone (their opinion) TS/RA are no longer respected by the players, one of them went as far as saying the fitness regime is nothing like as good as in previous years.

I guess we all have to hope that SM is out there searching for the replacement as we wallow in pity, after all TS will swan off to Catalans.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:21 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3095
Location: newton-le-willows
Since the WCS win our season has been shambolic & the lack of statements from the club about the poor performances on the field has disrespected the fans & sky tv who have shown so many of our games this season.In any other business we would take our custom elsewhere but the club are relying on fan loyalty. Drastic changes will be needed for me to renew my season ticket.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:39 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8682
MikeyWire wrote:
There seems to be a we'll be OK attitude running through the Club starting with Smith and the players


They think they are one of the best sides in RL according to Cooper. No one can live with us.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:52 am
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1822
Location: Just turning your corner now
They're going well in training
Image

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:35 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3646
Location: Its in the name
the fact we are even having this conversation is a disgrace considering the resources we have open to us, as a club...a disgrace.

the players and coaching staff should be ashamed.
top flight since 1895

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:24 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1397
Location: Warrington
Who'd have thought it at start of the season?Bookies had us down one of the favs for all trophy's.
