So after 16 rounds we are in the shizter
There doesn't seem a way out and if the confidence is low as stated where the bloody hell do we gain confidence from?
WE ARE BUGGERED and playing the likes of possibly
Hull KR
Widnes
Leigh and probably Catalans in the eights we really are in the poop
Wire relegated........ First ever in our history.
