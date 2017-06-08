This reminds me of Newcastle in the premier league, before their 1st relegation everyone was saying they had too much quality and wouldn't go down... THEY DID..



When they came back up Mike Ashley said this will never happen again ! IT DID..



I still can't believe people are being so Blasé about our current predicament !!



Can anyone say with absolute confidence that we will definately beat Widnes, Leigh, Catalan, Huddersfield, Hull KR and maybe Toulose ??

There seems to be a we'll be OK attitude running through the Club starting with Smith and the players and it's now filtering through to the fans ... WE SHOULD NOT BE IN THIS POSITION ! I agree with the OP on this we are in trouble and yes I'm worried !