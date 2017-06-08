WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Destination middle eights? More like The championship

 
Post a reply

Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:25 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 158
So after 16 rounds we are in the shizter
There doesn't seem a way out and if the confidence is low as stated where the bloody hell do we gain confidence from?
WE ARE BUGGERED and playing the likes of possibly
Hull KR
Widnes
Leigh and probably Catalans in the eights we really are in the poop
Wire relegated........ First ever in our history.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:14 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6590
Location: Home sweet home
silvertail-wolf wrote:
So after 16 rounds we are in the shizter
There doesn't seem a way out and if the confidence is low as stated where the bloody hell do we gain confidence from?
WE ARE BUGGERED and playing the likes of possibly
Hull KR
Widnes
Leigh and probably Catalans in the eights we really are in the poop
Wire relegated........ First ever in our history.

wont happen..only have to finish in top 3 surely we`ll do that

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:20 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 276
Location: South Stand
After watching Leigh tonight with passion and energy is it just our lads who are knackered after the double header? Other teams not hudds and saints also played twice but seem to be fitter than our lot. At this moment in time we will not make top 3 in middle 8s.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:56 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10267
no way will any SL lose their place this time, just cant see any championship club strong enough to beat them, no matter how good hull kr fans say their squad is!

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:23 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 16
Can't see us being relegated, probably a bit over the top. Playing in the middle 8's would be depressing enough though, losing our 100% top flight record when we should be at the other end of the table looking to end our championship title drought. Never mind. I think last year clearly demonstrates that the current setup can be successful, but unfortunately not bearing fruit this year, minus the WCS victory.

Re: Destination middle eights? More like The championship

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:32 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 691
Location: Warrington
It does not lose our top flight record
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bigtom, Bondo, Dezzies_right_hook, getdownmonkeyman, Itchy Arsenal, Johnkendal, Old Man John, ratticusfinch, Smith's Brolly, Snowy, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wireste92 and 260 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,3672,21776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
13
- 18MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
50
- 34WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM