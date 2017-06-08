WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sandow?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Sandow?

 
Post a reply

Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:44 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 206
Location: Dubai
Straight out of Left-field, BUT... if Sandow is still registered to us could we technically bring him back just for a couple of months on less pay? A goodwill gesture from him to the club for the mess caused by walking out, and forgiveness from us with a 'no hard feelings, water under the bridge' sort of mentality.

He'd be half-fit but still offer us the spark we are missing.

Sad I know, but desperate times call for desperate measures... "Help me Chris Sandow, you're my only hope..."

Image

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:18 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 777
Location: Warrington
No thanks.

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:30 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 21
Oh dear, what has happened to us? :lol:

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:41 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 166
Maybe could just pay his "grocery bill" for a few months in lieu of payment.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Sandow?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:04 am
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 173
firken bad move :oops:

Re: Sandow?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:00 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2645
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
He won't come back. He owes too much money.

Re: Sandow?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:24 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1277
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
He owes too much money.


And not to the club either...
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Sandow?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:59 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8043
He Shirley paid his dues...his unemployed colleague is driving around in a nice convertible.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Sandow?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:33 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5297
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I had a look at at his twitter feed earlier today ..... Its quite sad really
(I dont mean looking at his twitter feed).
but he "chats" with Nathan Peats and Jarryd Hayne like they're best of friends, and they very well may be, but they are no longer in the same team, and not even in the same league.

Hayne and Peats have just starred in a state of Origin win.

While Sandow is Bumming along in reserve grade and his team has just had 40 points put it by the PNG hunters.

http://www.qrl.com.au/news/2017/06/05/highlights_devils_v_.af_intrust-super-cup_video.html

trade mark kick though....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dezzies_right_hook, matt6169, the flying biscuit, Wrath and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,8921,31076,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM