I had a look at at his twitter feed earlier today ..... Its quite sad really(I dont mean looking at his twitter feed).but he "chats" with Nathan Peats and Jarryd Hayne like they're best of friends, and they very well may be, but they are no longer in the same team, and not even in the same league.Hayne and Peats have just starred in a state of Origin win.While Sandow is Bumming along in reserve grade and his team has just had 40 points put it by the PNG hunters.trade mark kick though....