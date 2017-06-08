Straight out of Left-field, BUT... if Sandow is still registered to us could we technically bring him back just for a couple of months on less pay? A goodwill gesture from him to the club for the mess caused by walking out, and forgiveness from us with a 'no hard feelings, water under the bridge' sort of mentality.He'd be half-fit but still offer us the spark we are missing.Sad I know, but desperate times call for desperate measures... "Help me Chris Sandow, you're my only hope..."