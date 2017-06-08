WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sandow?

Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:44 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 205
Location: Dubai
Straight out of Left-field, BUT... if Sandow is still registered to us could we technically bring him back just for a couple of months on less pay? A goodwill gesture from him to the club for the mess caused by walking out, and forgiveness from us with a 'no hard feelings, water under the bridge' sort of mentality.

He'd be half-fit but still offer us the spark we are missing.

Sad I know, but desperate times call for desperate measures... "Help me Chris Sandow, you're my only hope..."

Image

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:18 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 776
Location: Warrington
No thanks.

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:30 pm
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 15
Oh dear, what has happened to us? :lol:

Re: Sandow?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:41 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 165
Maybe could just pay his "grocery bill" for a few months in lieu of payment.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Builth Wells Wire, cheekydiddles, Dezzies_right_hook, Dug Out, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, jj86, karetaker, morrisseyisawire, ratticusfinch, Shazbaz, Silver Wolf, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer and 326 guests

