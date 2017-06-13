|
Joined: Mon Nov 10, 2014 4:33 pm
Posts: 71
|
It is not a question of posts I dont like nor whether one wants to look at a thread. I and I suspect most people on here view to readabout the Giants and Rugby League in general, certainly not to here views about politics!!
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14658Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Durham Giant wrote:
Alternatively people could act as grown ups and if they don't want to look at a thread they don't have to.
Or maybe the topic could have mentioned it was a boring political post to save people from having to look in the 1st place probably expecting something rugby related!!!
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:25 am
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1127
|
jumper wrote:
It is not a question of posts I dont like nor whether one wants to look at a thread. I and I suspect most people on here view to readabout the Giants and Rugby League in general, certainly not to here views about politics!!
Well i do agree with you jumper, It is a rugby league forum and 99% of posts will reflect that, but an odd post or two is not really anything for people to start getting overheated about, But then i suspect some people are always looking for something to take offence with.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:43 am
|
TBC
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 892
Location: Born in Fartown
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Or maybe the topic could have mentioned it was a boring political post to save people from having to look in the 1st place probably expecting something rugby related!!!
True. I thought it was about it not being too late to get to Old Trafford!
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12831
Location: Huddersfield
|
i thought it was to do with making the top 8, not too late!
but thats being too positive.
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1086
Location: Madeira
|
Forums are what they are, as far as l,m concerned, live and let live , write whatever you want, if you don,t like the topic, don,t go back to it, its 18 06 here in Madeira, about 28deg,yesterday l entered my 70th year on this planet,today l,m on my 4th G & T, and they are liberal ones, thats liberal with a small t, in about an hour l,m going to have my dinner, tuna steak, with a large liberal caraffe of vino branco, you people really need to chill out, come out here for some hols, tell me, we can meet up, chew some fat, or come down to Turnbridge WMC next time in UK 12th July for 6 weeks, summer holiday for me, every Thursday , Friday, watch SL on big screen there, theres usually only three of us, for those who do not know me, lm, a five foot nothing, bold headed, speccy 4 eyes, argumentative, bar stewared, thats probabley why l,m sat in there almost alone, except for Darrel.
PS im the one with the tan.
pss get a grip folks
psss COYG
pssss l,m about to fall off my chair, and thats before dinner.
|
Land of the GIANTS
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:43 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7575
|
boomer wrote:
Forums are what they are, as far as l,m concerned, live and let live , write whatever you want, if you don,t like the topic, don,t go back to it, its 18 06 here in Madeira, about 28deg,yesterday l entered my 70th year on this planet,today l,m on my 4th G & T, and they are liberal ones, thats liberal with a small t, in about an hour l,m going to have my dinner, tuna steak, with a large liberal caraffe of vino branco, you people really need to chill out, come out here for some hols, tell me, we can meet up, chew some fat, or come down to Turnbridge WMC next time in UK 12th July for 6 weeks, summer holiday for me, every Thursday , Friday, watch SL on big screen there, theres usually only three of us, for those who do not know me, lm, a five foot nothing, bold headed, speccy 4 eyes, argumentative, bar stewared, thats probabley why l,m sat in there almost alone, except for Darrel.
PS im the one with the tan.
pss get a grip folks
psss COYG
pssss l,m about to fall off my chair, and thats before dinner.
Lol. See ya in a few weeks!
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1127
|
boomer wrote:
Forums are what they are, as far as l,m concerned, live and let live , write whatever you want, if you don,t like the topic, don,t go back to it, its 18 06 here in Madeira, about 28deg,yesterday l entered my 70th year on this planet,today l,m on my 4th G & T, and they are liberal ones, thats liberal with a small t, in about an hour l,m going to have my dinner, tuna steak, with a large liberal caraffe of vino branco, you people really need to chill out, come out here for some hols, tell me, we can meet up, chew some fat, or come down to Turnbridge WMC next time in UK 12th July for 6 weeks, summer holiday for me, every Thursday , Friday, watch SL on big screen there, theres usually only three of us, for those who do not know me, lm, a five foot nothing, bold headed, speccy 4 eyes, argumentative, bar stewared, thats probabley why l,m sat in there almost alone, except for Darrel.
PS im the one with the tan.
pss get a grip folks
psss COYG
pssss l,m about to fall off my chair, and thats before dinner.
Excellent advice mate, Live and let live.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:24 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 10, 2014 4:33 pm
Posts: 71
|
Im glad you agreed with me jo jumbuck, on your other points, I havent seen anything on here that was overheated nor to take offence about! In my case Id rather discuss RL topics on a RL forum. Politics in another place, religon in church etc !!!
|