Re: It is not too late

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:36 pm
It is not a question of posts I dont like nor whether one wants to look at a thread. I and I suspect most people on here view to readabout the Giants and Rugby League in general, certainly not to here views about politics!!

Re: It is not too late

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:06 pm
Durham Giant wrote:
Alternatively people could act as grown ups and if they don't want to look at a thread they don't have to. :IDEA:



Or maybe the topic could have mentioned it was a boring political post to save people from having to look in the 1st place probably expecting something rugby related!!! :roll: :roll:
Re: It is not too late

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:25 am
jumper wrote:
It is not a question of posts I dont like nor whether one wants to look at a thread. I and I suspect most people on here view to readabout the Giants and Rugby League in general, certainly not to here views about politics!!


Well i do agree with you jumper, It is a rugby league forum and 99% of posts will reflect that, but an odd post or two is not really anything for people to start getting overheated about, But then i suspect some people are always looking for something to take offence with.

Re: It is not too late

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:43 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Or maybe the topic could have mentioned it was a boring political post to save people from having to look in the 1st place probably expecting something rugby related!!! :roll: :roll:


True. I thought it was about it not being too late to get to Old Trafford!

Re: It is not too late. O/T

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:28 pm
:lol:

i thought it was to do with making the top 8, not too late!

but thats being too positive.
Re: It is not too late. O/T

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:23 pm
Forums are what they are, as far as l,m concerned, live and let live , write whatever you want, if you don,t like the topic, don,t go back to it, its 18 06 here in Madeira, about 28deg,yesterday l entered my 70th year on this planet,today l,m on my 4th G & T, and they are liberal ones, thats liberal with a small t, in about an hour l,m going to have my dinner, tuna steak, with a large liberal caraffe of vino branco, you people really need to chill out, come out here for some hols, tell me, we can meet up, chew some fat, or come down to Turnbridge WMC next time in UK 12th July for 6 weeks, summer holiday for me, every Thursday , Friday, watch SL on big screen there, theres usually only three of us, for those who do not know me, lm, a five foot nothing, bold headed, speccy 4 eyes, argumentative, bar stewared, thats probabley why l,m sat in there almost alone, except for Darrel.
PS im the one with the tan.

pss get a grip folks

psss COYG

pssss l,m about to fall off my chair, and thats before dinner.
Re: It is not too late. O/T

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:43 pm
boomer wrote:
Forums are what they are, as far as l,m concerned, live and let live , write whatever you want, if you don,t like the topic, don,t go back to it, its 18 06 here in Madeira, about 28deg,yesterday l entered my 70th year on this planet,today l,m on my 4th G & T, and they are liberal ones, thats liberal with a small t, in about an hour l,m going to have my dinner, tuna steak, with a large liberal caraffe of vino branco, you people really need to chill out, come out here for some hols, tell me, we can meet up, chew some fat, or come down to Turnbridge WMC next time in UK 12th July for 6 weeks, summer holiday for me, every Thursday , Friday, watch SL on big screen there, theres usually only three of us, for those who do not know me, lm, a five foot nothing, bold headed, speccy 4 eyes, argumentative, bar stewared, thats probabley why l,m sat in there almost alone, except for Darrel.
PS im the one with the tan.

pss get a grip folks

psss COYG

pssss l,m about to fall off my chair, and thats before dinner.


Lol. See ya in a few weeks!
