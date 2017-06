jumper wrote: It is not a question of posts I dont like nor whether one wants to look at a thread. I and I suspect most people on here view to readabout the Giants and Rugby League in general, certainly not to here views about politics!!

Well i do agree with you jumper, It is a rugby league forum and 99% of posts will reflect that, but an odd post or two is not really anything for people to start getting overheated about, But then i suspect some people are always looking for something to take offence with.