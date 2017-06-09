WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - It is not too late

Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:33 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1004
jumper wrote:
//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?


Aren't the mods the posters?

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:42 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11325
Location: Durham
jumper wrote:
//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?



Should we not 'campaign to keep an A And E department at HRI



.http://handsoffhri.org/


Is that propaganda, or too political for you.

I would not want Giants fans having heart attacks and then dying whilst they try to get an ambulance through to Halifax.

Is that Giants related enough.

Je ne regrette rien
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:24 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
a&e is a done deal, its going.

5 more years for the tories, not a bad snap election really for them, only had 2 more year guaranteed before it!

labour, cons, snp all claiming a win in the election :lol: got to laugh
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:27 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1122
My self i ceased to have any interest in politics some years ago when i realized It's just a game for MPs. They are still sprouting the same drivel they were 60 years ago, and still using the same words and the same tired phrases.
" We will have to tighten our belts " ( you will have to tighten your belt, my salary will continue to rise )
We will have to make some hard decisions ( that will affect you, not me because I'm immune, my salary will continue to rise )
"Closing A&E will make the system more efficient" When you go to fax Hospital you will have to park somewhere round about Elland " that wont bother me particularly because my salary will continue to rise, as will my expenses, and i shall always be able to afford private medical insurance, and on and on and on.

I have been hearing that S**** for 60 years and it ain't going to change anytime soon. My only thought is that any Prime minister that has a comfortable working majority, calls an election and finishes up having to court a bunch of MPs from Ireland with very dubious history in order to stay in Power, is not a person i have any confidence in, What a dummy.

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:38 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30934
Location: Gods Own County
Nope

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:33 pm
Crackerjack Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4810
My main worry at the moment is whether - following a tough brexit - they'll penalise us the 50plus points we scored against our french rivals today! :wink:
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: It is not too late

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:04 am
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1122
Crackerjack wrote:
My main worry at the moment is whether - following a tough brexit - they'll penalise us the 50plus points we scored against our french rivals today! :wink:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: It is not too late

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:30 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14656
Location: Overlooking the Canal
jumper wrote:
//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?


It was the Moderator who started it !!!

And we wonder why no one uses this board anymore ??? :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: It is not too late

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:48 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1122
GIANT DAZ wrote:
It was the Moderator who started it !!!

And we wonder why no one uses this board anymore ??? :CRAZY: :CRAZY:


Too many people take their ball home when someone posts something they don't like.
