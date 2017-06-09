My self i ceased to have any interest in politics some years ago when i realized It's just a game for MPs. They are still sprouting the same drivel they were 60 years ago, and still using the same words and the same tired phrases.

" We will have to tighten our belts " ( you will have to tighten your belt, my salary will continue to rise )

We will have to make some hard decisions ( that will affect you, not me because I'm immune, my salary will continue to rise )

"Closing A&E will make the system more efficient" When you go to fax Hospital you will have to park somewhere round about Elland " that wont bother me particularly because my salary will continue to rise, as will my expenses, and i shall always be able to afford private medical insurance, and on and on and on.



I have been hearing that S**** for 60 years and it ain't going to change anytime soon. My only thought is that any Prime minister that has a comfortable working majority, calls an election and finishes up having to court a bunch of MPs from Ireland with very dubious history in order to stay in Power, is not a person i have any confidence in, What a dummy.