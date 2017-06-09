WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - It is not too late

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk It is not too late

 
Post a reply

Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:33 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1003
jumper wrote:
//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?


Aren't the mods the posters?

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:42 am
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11323
Location: Durham
jumper wrote:
//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?



Should we not 'campaign to keep an A And E department at HRI



.http://handsoffhri.org/


Is that propaganda, or too political for you.

I would not want Giants fans having heart attacks and then dying whilst they try to get an ambulance through to Halifax.

Is that Giants related enough.

Je ne regrette rien
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:24 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12795
Location: Huddersfield
a&e is a done deal, its going.

5 more years for the tories, not a bad snap election really for them, only had 2 more year guaranteed before it!

labour, cons, snp all claiming a win in the election :lol: got to laugh
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: It is not too late

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:27 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1114
My self i ceased to have any interest in politics some years ago when i realized It's just a game for MPs. They are still sprouting the same drivel they were 60 years ago, and still using the same words and the same tired phrases.
" We will have to tighten our belts " ( you will have to tighten your belt, my salary will continue to rise )
We will have to make some hard decisions ( that will affect you, not me because I'm immune, my salary will continue to rise )
"Closing A&E will make the system more efficient" When you go to fax Hospital you will have to park somewhere round about Elland " that wont bother me particularly because my salary will continue to rise, as will my expenses, and i shall always be able to afford private medical insurance, and on and on and on.

I have been hearing that S**** for 60 years and it ain't going to change anytime soon. My only thought is that any Prime minister that has a comfortable working majority, calls an election and finishes up having to court a bunch of MPs from Ireland with very dubious history in order to stay in Power, is not a person i have any confidence in, What a dummy.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jo Jumbuck, Seventies red, Trinity_13 and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,1531,72376,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM