It is not too late

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:31 pm
Durham Giant






To make your vote count.

UKIP have an electoral pact with the Tories. They re no standing in the south only against labour MPs. So a vote forukip is a vote for the torys.

Many don't like Corbin but look beyond the personality.

More money for education the police and local authority's to put into community care.

The cost to those who earn under £80 k per year is nothing.

It is amazon and google who will be paying for it and those who earn over £150 k pa.

The welfare state health Servive and public Services cannot handle another 5 years of cuts.

Make your vote count.

Vote labour.




Re: It is not too late

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:58 pm
JONNYGIANT






Yeh let's vote labour so Corbyn can bankrupt the country after his magic money tree has run out yoghurt knitting snowflake socialist :lol:
cod face

Re: It is not too late

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:13 pm
Durham Giant






JONNYGIANT wrote:
Yeh let's vote labour so Corbyn can bankrupt the country after his magic money tree has run out yoghurt knitting snowflake socialist :lol:



No magic money tree alll fully costed.

Unlike the Tories who told us nothing other than she did not want to debate and be challenged.

One thing you can guarantees that the Tories will be putting up tax and national insurance for ordinary workers to pay more.

If you bother to read the manifestos you will see this rather than just using headlines from the Sun




Re: It is not too late

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:57 pm
GIANT DAZ






Oh FFS, can't this go in the sin bin, fed up of seeing it all over Facebook, not here too !!






Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:27 am
chissitt





I'm voting for breerley, he says it as it is.

Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:44 pm
brearley84






oh dear trying to get labour voters on a giants forum!!

didnt work thank god

tories most seats, most votes, another 5 years :thumb:

(but didnt quite go to plan :lol: )




Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:19 pm
Durham Giant






brearley84 wrote:
oh dear trying to get labour voters on a giants forum!!

didnt work thank god

tories most seats, most votes, another 5 years :thumb:

(but didnt quite go to plan :lol: )


So now we will be sending to Brussels to negotiate the Brexit deal. The



Conservative Unionist Negotiating Team.

Kind of sums it up really




Re: It is not too late

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:08 pm
jumper



//can the moderator keep this site for Giants topics and not for political propagander?

