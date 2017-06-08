To make your vote count.



UKIP have an electoral pact with the Tories. They re no standing in the south only against labour MPs. So a vote forukip is a vote for the torys.



Many don't like Corbin but look beyond the personality.



More money for education the police and local authority's to put into community care.



The cost to those who earn under £80 k per year is nothing.



It is amazon and google who will be paying for it and those who earn over £150 k pa.



The welfare state health Servive and public Services cannot handle another 5 years of cuts.



Make your vote count.



Vote labour.