Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:31 pm
To make your vote count.

UKIP have an electoral pact with the Tories. They re no standing in the south only against labour MPs. So a vote forukip is a vote for the torys.

Many don't like Corbin but look beyond the personality.

More money for education the police and local authority's to put into community care.

The cost to those who earn under £80 k per year is nothing.

It is amazon and google who will be paying for it and those who earn over £150 k pa.

The welfare state health Servive and public Services cannot handle another 5 years of cuts.

Make your vote count.

Vote labour.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:58 pm
Yeh let's vote labour so Corbyn can bankrupt the country after his magic money tree has run out yoghurt knitting snowflake socialist :lol:
Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:13 pm
Yeh let's vote labour so Corbyn can bankrupt the country after his magic money tree has run out yoghurt knitting snowflake socialist :lol:



No magic money tree alll fully costed.

Unlike the Tories who told us nothing other than she did not want to debate and be challenged.

One thing you can guarantees that the Tories will be putting up tax and national insurance for ordinary workers to pay more.

If you bother to read the manifestos you will see this rather than just using headlines from the Sun
