WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jeremy Cross Daily Star

 
Post a reply

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:18 am
Lockers700 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 88
There's some gossip surfaced on the Cas forum this week, Dewsbury move to be announced shortly, Belle Vue to be demolished in November & either Council to loan us the money directly or act as a guarantee to an investment company in order to get the work on Newmarket started.

Could all be complete guff but tbh some on there have been pretty close to being spot on with some of their comments, re Rodney Walker etc.

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:23 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2583
Location: Back of the North stand
It's ok getting it started, we need to get it finished as well!!

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:52 am
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 796
vastman wrote:
Anyone who's imature more like.

As I say it doesn't matter who you support Labour or Conservative who by the had far and away the largest percentage of the popular vote.

If you think the new situation we have now is an improvement then you're certifiable pal.

Tories - 42.4%
Labour - 40%
You're free to lecture us all ad nauseam but if you think the Tories had "far and away" the largest percentage of the popular vote it's you that's certifiable.

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:02 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3420
Location: Orange street
Lockers700 wrote:

Could all be complete guff but tbh some on there have been pretty close to being spot on with some of their comments, re Rodney Walker etc.


I agree, I watch what they post and some of the stuff is very accurate about us. I am certain someone on there is extremely close to the inner circle of Box. I have a fair idea who it is but can't be 100% sure.

As far as the rumour is concerned I bet its very close to the facts. However if it is, then it still depends on Yorkcourt being honourable and that is the thing that worries me most.

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:08 am
Liversedge Wildcat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2010 8:06 pm
Posts: 241
Location: Liversedge
The thread on the cas forum about our stadium is longer than on this forum, they seem to have a problem with us actually getting a stadium.

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:10 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3089
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
The thread on the cas forum about our stadium is longer than on this forum, they seem to have a problem with us actually getting a stadium.

Naaaa, they've just got a problem :thumb:

Re: Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:30 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1533
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Prince Buster wrote:
I agree, I watch what they post and some of the stuff is very accurate about us. I am certain someone on there is extremely close to the inner circle of Box. I have a fair idea who it is but can't be 100% sure.

As far as the rumour is concerned I bet its very close to the facts. However if it is, then it still depends on Yorkcourt being honourable and that is the thing that worries me most.



Now there's two words that don't go together......we've suffered 5 years of them being exactly the opposite :twisted:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, Binosh, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, Emley Cat, FIL, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Lockers700, musson, mwindass, newgroundb4cas, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Willzay and 247 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,0991,71176,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM