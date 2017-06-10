Lockers700 wrote:

Could all be complete guff but tbh some on there have been pretty close to being spot on with some of their comments, re Rodney Walker etc.

I agree, I watch what they post and some of the stuff is very accurate about us. I am certain someone on there is extremely close to the inner circle of Box. I have a fair idea who it is but can't be 100% sure.As far as the rumour is concerned I bet its very close to the facts. However if it is, then it still depends on Yorkcourt being honourable and that is the thing that worries me most.