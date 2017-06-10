There's some gossip surfaced on the Cas forum this week, Dewsbury move to be announced shortly, Belle Vue to be demolished in November & either Council to loan us the money directly or act as a guarantee to an investment company in order to get the work on Newmarket started.
Could all be complete guff but tbh some on there have been pretty close to being spot on with some of their comments, re Rodney Walker etc.
