The Avenger wrote: Really?



The elderly?

The poor?

The disabled?

Nurses?

People in need of social care?

The victims of bedroom tax?

I could go on. . .



The only people on the up are Bankers, Starbucks, MPs with 2 house and a moat, the rich & private healthcare companies



The conservative govt have managed to enforce austerity for 7 years but have somehow tripled the national debt.



Anyone who thinks this country is on the up is hopelessly deluded

I'm in total disagreement with you on every point but the last. I'd prefer the conservatives every time as Labour imo would be an utter disaster as opposed to generally useless.However this country hasn't been on an upward trajectory since Blair developed a bad case of meglamania.By the way I think Jakey is one of yours