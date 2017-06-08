WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jeremy Cross Daily Star

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:38 pm
gascat
On his twitter page (wed) saying Trin officials have a crucial meeting with council next week regarding new stadium and future of Belle Vue

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:36 pm
wakeytrin
Interesting week ahead!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:41 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Well, good luck to MC. Not sure how anyone outside Box's clique could stomach sitting across from him.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:24 am
Eastern Wildcat
Hope the election result doesnt hinder any progress with this

Been following both Calvert and Creagh on twitter, she appeared to be begging for votes yesterday

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:29 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Hope the election result doesnt hinder any progress with this

Been following both Calvert and Creagh on twitter, she appeared to be begging for votes yesterday


I don't hold out much hope but have to give Creagh a chance, don't let us down Mary!
TRINITY Wildcats.

