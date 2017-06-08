On his twitter page (wed) saying Trin officials have a crucial meeting with council next week regarding new stadium and future of Belle Vue
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, altofts wildcat, beamer, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, comeontrinity, Deeencee, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, JINJER, Lawefield44, PHe, reedy, RoyBoy29, RWB, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wildcat_1, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 252 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|