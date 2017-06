chapylad wrote: Leeds squad.

Golding

Briscoe

Watkins

Moon

Hall

Mcguire

Burrow

Galloway

Parcell

Cuthbertson

Jones-Buchanan

Ablett

Ward

Sutcliffe

Singleton

Garbutt

Ferres

Mullally

Handley

Both coaches putting out their strongest squad which is the right thing to do.

Not sure how both squads will perform however considering most of them were shot last week.

Could be a high scoring game with goal kicking proving the difference, maybe.

I'm not sure that Wakefield have gone with their strongest squad, especially at centre.Wakefield have gone for a physically big squad and that maybe says a lot about how Leeds won the previous encounter, where they ran over the top of Wakefield.It should be another tight game for Trinity but, with the cup game sure to play it's part in the minds of some of the players, this is a very difficult game to call.Wakefield to win, just