Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:30 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1794
Great game if you like to see a lot of tries but both defences were awful. It was almost like a game of touch rugby.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:54 pm
Bartholemew Smythe User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12839
Location: Somewhere
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Great game if you like to see a lot of tries but both defences were awful. It was almost like a game of touch rugby.

As opposed to the titanic defensive encounter at Bowler Fold yesterday!
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:21 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1794
Bartholemew Smythe wrote:
As opposed to the titanic defensive encounter at Bowler Fold yesterday!

We are not talking about HKR v Oldham though are we?(which btw was a terrible game). But with regards to the game in hand, how can you deny that defences were not terrible? One team conceded 50 and the other 34. The facts are there, it was like a game of touch rugby.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:25 am
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2385
You can say both defences were poor, but Wigan's was much the worse. I don't set too much score by the two late tries they conceded when the game was already comfortably won.
