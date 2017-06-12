Great game if you like to see a lot of tries but both defences were awful. It was almost like a game of touch rugby.
As opposed to the titanic defensive encounter at Bowler Fold yesterday!
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?
We are not talking about HKR v Oldham though are we?(which btw was a terrible game). But with regards to the game in hand, how can you deny that defences were not terrible? One team conceded 50 and the other 34. The facts are there, it was like a game of touch rugby.
