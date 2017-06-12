Bartholemew Smythe wrote:
As opposed to the titanic defensive encounter at Bowler Fold yesterday!
We are not talking about HKR v Oldham though are we?(which btw was a terrible game). But with regards to the game in hand, how can you deny that defences were not terrible? One team conceded 50 and the other 34. The facts are there, it was like a game of touch rugby.
