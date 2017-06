Only had half an eye on it but didn't think Hicks was outrageously bad. Leigh's commitment to the cause was good and it's always nice to see supporters who've been having a lean time of it happy and celebrating. Who knows, one of these weeks it could be Wigan's turn

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)