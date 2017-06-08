WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 250 Miles and 5 Hours



Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:23 am
Johnkendal User avatar
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 432
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
That's my mileage and traveling time this Sun.

Coaches and Players please match my commitment. :PRAY:

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:39 am
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4408
Location: Warrington
They're "working hard"
They're "hurting"
They're "low on confidence"

i.e. expect love all

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:55 am
lister User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5564
Location: Warrington
Johnkendal wrote:
That's my mileage and traveling time this Sun.

Coaches and Players please match my commitment. :PRAY:


Well it will be the same they've trained well all week, but they won't execute smart. Then everyone will be hurting.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:05 am
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4408
Location: Warrington
We should play REMs 'Everybody Hurts' track before and after our games

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:14 am
Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 171
when I come up for home games I stay over night 470 mile round trip 8 hours driving

