Dezzies_right_hook wrote: Disagree. He is much stronger fitter than when he left and he has played a lot of the season with with a broken hand again expectations just because he has gone to nrl doesn't mean he will return a different player. I refuse to believe that he just becomes average after doing well in nrl and was great for England gotta ask the question what is he being asked to do differently



He has stated we need to train harder I would assume that's in comparison to what he has been used to and how we're training now!!

If I was the size of Mike Cooper I'd be whipping my manhood out and smashing defences aside. I'd be picking up Matty Russsell with one hand and using him as a human shield against would be tacklers.He was in the NRL where expectations on quality is high. It's no surprise that he's returned and become complacent, he looks like he's running through custard most of the time.