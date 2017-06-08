WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

 
Post a reply

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:51 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8673
runningman29 wrote:
1 of the most ridiculous statements I've ever heard from a senior player.


Indeed. The players are all swanning around in these T-Shirts at Costa in the Golden Square.


Image

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:54 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8039
Disappointingly, we got the same Cooper back that left us.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:56 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 776
Location: Warrington
That's crafty, wearing dark glasses so we can't tell which player it is.

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:11 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 575
rubber duckie wrote:
Disappointingly, we got the same Cooper back that left us.


Disagree. He is much stronger fitter than when he left and he has played a lot of the season with with a broken hand again expectations just because he has gone to nrl doesn't mean he will return a different player. I refuse to believe that he just becomes average after doing well in nrl and was great for England gotta ask the question what is he being asked to do differently

He has stated we need to train harder I would assume that's in comparison to what he has been used to and how we're training now!!

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:46 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 165
Well. We're bringing back the touchdown club/hanging a few balloons on the wall. Perhaps we'll bring back relegation fears to really capture the wilderspool years.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:22 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14064
Location: NFL playoffs
Last year Warrington were top of the league, and reached the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final.

Mike Cooper was a fairly successful front rower in the NRL.

Now this year, Warrington and Cooper are well below par.

Is it ability or is it confidence?

What about Leeds Rhinos last year, or Chelsea FC last year, were their performances a reflection of ability or confidence?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Ganson's Optician, Irish Wire, jj86, mcfc/wire, MikeyWire, Philth, ratticusfinch, Refnom95, sally cinnamon, Silver Wolf, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, thelinesman, wire-flyer, Wrath and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,2481,96076,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
13
- 18MELBOURNE
TV
  
 NOW 
Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
26
- 18WIGAN
TV
  
Brown Try, Reynolds Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM