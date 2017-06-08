Last year Warrington were top of the league, and reached the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final.
Mike Cooper was a fairly successful front rower in the NRL.
Now this year, Warrington and Cooper are well below par.
Is it ability or is it confidence?
What about Leeds Rhinos last year, or Chelsea FC last year, were their performances a reflection of ability or confidence?
