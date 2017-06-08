Tony: Right lads, The fans are Pee'd off... and not like even a little bit. We're talking Cullen style Pee'd off.



Hill: What we gonna do? We need a plan!



Tony: Don't worry, I'm on it. All we need is...



Russell: Me? you want me to scoot really fast into em?



Tony: Hit him for us will you Chris? ... No. I need a man of the people. Someone the fans can relate to. I need someone from Warrington.



*Hands go up*



Who can read.



*Hands go down*



Right so who's left there? Dec andddd... Coops. Right Dec, Will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?



Dec: No. I don't Like you.



Tony: Coops, will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?



Coops: Errr..



Tony: Cheers.



The squad: WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!



Coops: FFS