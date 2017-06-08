WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:29 am
wolfie wales
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 172
karetaker wrote:
There it is again, the reference to training, training well etc. Im really getting tired of hearing about that, just transfer it to the actual match then.
t/s says we carnt we are all still hurting

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:16 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35296
Location: "The cuss i will?"
#reeling
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:17 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 163
Copper says we need to train harder. Smith says they tear it up in training..

One of them has to be wrong?
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:45 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1270
Tony: Right lads, The fans are Pee'd off... and not like even a little bit. We're talking Cullen style Pee'd off.

Hill: What we gonna do? We need a plan!

Tony: Don't worry, I'm on it. All we need is...

Russell: Me? you want me to scoot really fast into em?

Tony: Hit him for us will you Chris? ... No. I need a man of the people. Someone the fans can relate to. I need someone from Warrington.

*Hands go up*

Who can read.

*Hands go down*

Right so who's left there? Dec andddd... Coops. Right Dec, Will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?

Dec: No. I don't Like you.

Tony: Coops, will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?

Coops: Errr..

Tony: Cheers.

The squad: WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!

Coops: FFS
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:42 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3239
Location: Northamptonshire
Strong and Stable. We will deliver the best possible Wolfxit from the Super League. We will stay in the 'single league' whilst 'taking back control' by ending free access to Super League by blocking promotion and relegation. If necessary we will amend the Human Rights Act so that supporters will not be allowed to complain and players can be flogged with a cat o' nine tails on the town hall lawn.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:02 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 690
Location: Warrington
We'll have to make the necessary drastic cuts of spectator numbers also.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:37 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 204
Location: Dubai
ratticusfinch wrote:
We'll have to make the necessary drastic cuts of spectator numbers also.


...but will we call a snap election and give the people the chance to vote for who should be in charge? Or will it be forced upon us in a military-style coup by Fidel Smithstro?

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:49 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 383
It is interesting to compare how the bulldogs are dealing with a similar situation down under.
Hasler is attending a fans forum next week to face questions from speccies.
CEO stated earlier in the week that it was not good enough and that the players had all arranged a meeting on their day off to work through the problems.

There has been a lot of straight talking. Here we get a lot of rhetoric and towing the party line mixed with comments distracting from what the problems are.
Maybe this has all gone on behind the scenes at Warrington. It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs show a reaction in this week's game.

Re: Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:26 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1389
Location: Warrington
Wires71 wrote:
Says Mike Cooper.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... _problems/

According to Cooper it's all about confidence and not ability.
1 of the most ridiculous statements I've ever heard from a senior player.
