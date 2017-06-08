Tony: Right lads, The fans are Pee'd off... and not like even a little bit. We're talking Cullen style Pee'd off.
Hill: What we gonna do? We need a plan!
Tony: Don't worry, I'm on it. All we need is...
Russell: Me? you want me to scoot really fast into em?
Tony: Hit him for us will you Chris? ... No. I need a man of the people. Someone the fans can relate to. I need someone from Warrington.
*Hands go up*
Who can read.
*Hands go down*
Right so who's left there? Dec andddd... Coops. Right Dec, Will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?
Dec: No. I don't Like you.
Tony: Coops, will you read a statement to the Guardian for me please?
Coops: Errr..
Tony: Cheers.
The squad: WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!
Coops: FFS
|