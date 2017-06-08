Hmm Cooper as the local lad shoved to the front to try and convince the fans our current crisis is nothing to do with poor recruitment (on and off the field), dreadful coaching/player selections/player treatment, dour tactics and arrogant complacency but simply confidence. Suddenly, 60% the way through this season we are going to fire into a world rl powerhouse....and at (very) best finish 8th, all during a season of poor standards where we have got off lightly with injuries (compared to most others). Laughable.