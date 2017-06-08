WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire - one of the best sides in world rugby league

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:54 am
Says Mike Cooper.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... _problems/

According to Cooper it's all about confidence and not ability.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:05 am
deary me! Whats he been drinking? I'm not even sure Warrington are the best RL team in Warrington at the moment.
Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:24 am
Hmm Cooper as the local lad shoved to the front to try and convince the fans our current crisis is nothing to do with poor recruitment (on and off the field), dreadful coaching/player selections/player treatment, dour tactics and arrogant complacency but simply confidence. Suddenly, 60% the way through this season we are going to fire into a world rl powerhouse....and at (very) best finish 8th, all during a season of poor standards where we have got off lightly with injuries (compared to most others). Laughable.
